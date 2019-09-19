Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,709 Shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 4.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 6.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 445.7% during the first quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 30,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 24,651 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 37.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,018,000 after buying an additional 36,485 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 5.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $99,390.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,280.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Davidson sold 7,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $991,740.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,338.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,870 shares of company stock worth $1,563,309 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BLUE. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $143.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.13.

Shares of bluebird bio stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,138. bluebird bio Inc has a one year low of $87.49 and a one year high of $163.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a current ratio of 8.02.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,158.04% and a negative return on equity of 35.90%. The business had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.91) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that bluebird bio Inc will post -13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

