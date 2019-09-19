Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,929 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,745 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.36% of Rosetta Stone worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 63,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 23,301 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 54,788 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,826,000 after acquiring an additional 74,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 128,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 60,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Rosetta Stone alerts:

In other news, Director Laurence Franklin sold 10,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $200,463.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,342.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas C. Gaehde sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $56,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,181 shares of company stock worth $307,189 over the last ninety days. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RST. ValuEngine lowered Rosetta Stone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NYSE RST traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,317. Rosetta Stone Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.15. The firm has a market cap of $456.17 million, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 0.36.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $45.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rosetta Stone Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

Further Reading: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST).

Receive News & Ratings for Rosetta Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosetta Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.