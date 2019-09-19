Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRPT. Enlightenment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 199.9% during the second quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 42.4% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 22,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 992,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,281,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after purchasing an additional 45,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 256,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.78. The stock had a trading volume of 15,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 2.19. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $81.33 and a twelve month high of $165.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.26 and its 200 day moving average is $124.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 7.84.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($2.66). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.37% and a negative net margin of 165.52%. The company had revenue of $94.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.67) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Barry purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $159,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,173,365 shares in the company, valued at $388,737,212.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.07 per share, with a total value of $2,000,133.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 424,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,231,523.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 35,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,114. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $202.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

