Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 9,761 Shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,761 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Genworth Financial worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNW. CWM LLC grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 825.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GNW. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th.

NYSE:GNW traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 24,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82. Genworth Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $5.02.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genworth Financial Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

