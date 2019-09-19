RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 640.30 ($8.37).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target (up previously from GBX 600 ($7.84)) on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 603 ($7.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of LON:RSA traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 540.20 ($7.06). The company had a trading volume of 1,504,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 536.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 546.02. RSA Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 490.40 ($6.41) and a one year high of GBX 637.20 ($8.33).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. RSA Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 0.59%.

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

