Rock Creek Group LP Takes Position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Rock Creek Group LP owned 0.15% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PIRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

PIRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.25. 35,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,531. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.09.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

