Rock Creek Group LP Takes Position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 1.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 17.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 95.5% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXAS traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.50. The stock had a trading volume of 490,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,147. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $53.06 and a 1 year high of $123.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of -76.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.26. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $199.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,744 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total value of $205,669.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,592.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott C. Johnson sold 3,527 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $383,138.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,440. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.22.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

