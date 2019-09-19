Rock Creek Group LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rock Creek Group LP lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 51.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.84. The stock had a trading volume of 120,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,111,284. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.95. The company has a market capitalization of $86.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $118.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. The company had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,417,773.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $1,363,358.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,429.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

