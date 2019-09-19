Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 300 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a CHF 300 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 325 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 300 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America set a CHF 320 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 225 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 293.29.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

