Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Hold Rating for Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Robert W. Baird reiterated their hold rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) in a report issued on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. OTR Global downgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Northland Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.47.

CHKP opened at $111.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.47. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $98.57 and a 12 month high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.53 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 40.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,824,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,781,000 after purchasing an additional 612,046 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,390,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,323,000 after purchasing an additional 474,495 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.1% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,349,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,683,000 after purchasing an additional 215,915 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,322,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,765,000 after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,576.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,651,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,162 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

