Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Hold Rating for Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Robert W. Baird reiterated their hold rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) in a report issued on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. OTR Global downgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Northland Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.47.
CHKP opened at $111.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.47. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $98.57 and a 12 month high of $132.76.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,824,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,781,000 after purchasing an additional 612,046 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,390,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,323,000 after purchasing an additional 474,495 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.1% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,349,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,683,000 after purchasing an additional 215,915 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,322,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,765,000 after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,576.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,651,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,162 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.
