RMB Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 target price on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 18th. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.88. The stock had a trading volume of 565,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,509. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $83.22 and a one year high of $121.77. The company has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.81%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,019 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $957,468.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,739 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $559,391.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,361 shares of company stock valued at $11,374,563 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

