RMB Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total transaction of $2,015,535.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $19,540,730.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,468,142.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $207.00. The stock had a trading volume of 273,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.37 and a 12-month high of $228.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $220.00 price objective on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup set a $210.00 price objective on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.50.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

