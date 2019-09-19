RMB Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Orange by 406.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 426,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 342,404 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Orange by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,783,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,750,000 after buying an additional 154,848 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Orange by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,269,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,962,000 after acquiring an additional 127,202 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the 1st quarter valued at $1,461,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Orange by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 735,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 78,436 shares during the period. 1.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Orange alerts:

ORAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Orange from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Orange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE ORAN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,311. Orange SA has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.48.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.