RMB Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,866,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 348.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,934,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,641 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,076,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 318.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 284,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after acquiring an additional 216,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 290.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 275,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after acquiring an additional 205,279 shares during the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSBC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.39. The stock had a trading volume of 787,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.65. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.71.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). HSBC had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 billion. As a group, analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HSBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

