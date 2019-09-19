RMB Capital Management LLC Invests $234,000 in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 24,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 839.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ:SBLK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.40. 17,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.67. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.11 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.