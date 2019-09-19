RMB Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,975,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 208,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.45.

In related news, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $110,631.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,071.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $400,016.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,318.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AEP traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $93.20. 50,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,363. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.49 and a 200 day moving average of $87.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.11.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.85%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.