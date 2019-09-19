RMB Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $548,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 111,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,748. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day moving average is $57.17.

