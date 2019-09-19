RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,943 AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE)

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 899,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,523,000 after buying an additional 57,162 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 12,927 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 46,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 42,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period.

NIE traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,028. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.53. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $23.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD Company Profile

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

