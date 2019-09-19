RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDA) Announces — Dividend of $0.05

RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDA) announced a — dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0481 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of NYSEARCA RFDA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.84. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,757. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.06. RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $34.12.

