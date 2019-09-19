Rise Price Reaches $0.0026 on Major Exchanges (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Rise has a market capitalization of $360,798.00 and approximately $1,153.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, OpenLedger DEX and YoBit. In the last week, Rise has traded down 39.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rise alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00038696 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001279 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Rise

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 140,643,992 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, ” “

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, OpenLedger DEX and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.