Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) SVP Nancy Lyskawa Sells 45,000 Shares

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) SVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $217,800.00.

Nancy Lyskawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Nancy Lyskawa sold 45,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $212,850.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Nancy Lyskawa sold 45,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $214,200.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Nancy Lyskawa sold 45,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $217,350.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Nancy Lyskawa sold 45,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $223,650.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Nancy Lyskawa sold 45,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $223,200.00.

NASDAQ RMNI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.81. 1,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,284. The company has a market cap of $318.69 million and a PE ratio of -15.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02. Rimini Street Inc has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.46.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $67.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.35 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rimini Street Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,670,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 1,146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 532,357 shares during the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

