Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ: CBRL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/18/2019 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $150.00 to $155.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/18/2019 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $161.00 to $165.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/18/2019 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/15/2019 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store was given a new $195.00 price target on by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/11/2019 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $156.00.

9/10/2019 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/16/2019 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/1/2019 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/1/2019 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/24/2019 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $185.00.

7/23/2019 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.26. 340,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.40 and a twelve month high of $185.00. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.01.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.27. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $787.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 211,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $36,031,718.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 999,601 shares of company stock worth $171,537,766 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,245,000 after acquiring an additional 27,651 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 237.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,163,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

