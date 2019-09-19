Request Price Up 20.4% Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 20.4% against the dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX, WazirX and Coineal. Request has a total market capitalization of $8.74 million and $178,873.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00040387 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.13 or 0.05331358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000394 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001145 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,983,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,892,220 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Request is request.network

Request Token Trading

Request can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, WazirX, Huobi Global, Gate.io, Ethfinex, GOPAX, IDEX, DDEX, KuCoin, CoinPlace, Koinex, CoinExchange, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Bitbns, Bancor Network, Binance, Mercatox and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.