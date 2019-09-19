Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,447 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.08% of Rent-A-Center worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,123,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,000 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,107,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 581,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,485,000 after purchasing an additional 22,319 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 570,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,182,000 after purchasing an additional 49,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,398,000 after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares during the last quarter.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.63. 252,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,758. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Rent-A-Center Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.86 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 4.40%. Rent-A-Center’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RCII shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens upgraded Rent-A-Center from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on Rent-A-Center and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.