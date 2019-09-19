Renishaw (LON:RSW) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,970.32

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3,970.32 and traded as high as $3,892.00. Renishaw shares last traded at $3,846.00, with a volume of 43,850 shares changing hands.

RSW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Renishaw presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,693.57 ($48.26).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,643.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,970.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Renishaw (LON:RSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported GBX 119.90 ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 129.20 ($1.69) by GBX (9.30) (($0.12)).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Renishaw’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a yield of 1.26%. Renishaw’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.47%.

About Renishaw (LON:RSW)

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

