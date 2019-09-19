Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 558,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $15,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 25,871 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 59,875.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 343,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 46,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,628. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $627.75 million, a P/E ratio of 72.33 and a beta of -0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.00.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 million. Analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 690 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $26,123.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at $79,960.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $869,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

