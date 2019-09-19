Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $16.19 Million Position in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 1,460.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 454,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.59% of Boot Barn worth $16,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.

In related news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $136,085.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John Hazen sold 13,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $459,913.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,619 shares in the company, valued at $459,913.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,477 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BOOT stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $36.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,584. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $39.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.95.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $185.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

