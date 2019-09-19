Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 20,744 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,744 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.32% of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV worth $15,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,170,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 3.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 740,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,771,000 after buying an additional 25,865 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 1.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 394,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,801,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV alerts:

ASR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “average” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.33.

NYSE ASR traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,605. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.88 and a 200 day moving average of $158.40. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 1-year low of $127.95 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.58.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $212.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.72 million. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 34.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.