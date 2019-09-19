Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 7,200 Shares of Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.31% of Control4 worth $14,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTRL. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Control4 during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Control4 by 42.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Control4 by 192.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Control4 by 53.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Control4 by 26.6% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRL remained flat at $$23.91 during trading hours on Thursday. 829,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,548. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $640.79 million, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.54. Control4 Corp has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $37.62.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTRL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Control4 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

About Control4

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

