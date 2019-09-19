Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 2,700 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $15,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Standpoint Research cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of ESLT stock traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.78. 546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,360. Elbit Systems Ltd has a 12-month low of $109.81 and a 12-month high of $166.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.04). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

