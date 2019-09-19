REBL (REBL) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.00

REBL (CURRENCY:REBL) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last seven days, REBL has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One REBL token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). REBL has a market capitalization of $177,678.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of REBL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00208851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.29 or 0.01215912 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00093387 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017910 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020344 BTC.

REBL was first traded on November 4th, 2017. REBL’s total supply is 326,480,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,671,673 tokens. REBL’s official Twitter account is @RebelliousCoin . REBL’s official website is www.rebellious.io . The Reddit community for REBL is /r/RebelliousCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

REBL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REBL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REBL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REBL using one of the exchanges listed above.

