Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Trims Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC cut its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TransDigm Group news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.56, for a total value of $4,387,824.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,657,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.46, for a total value of $8,207,698.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,933 shares of company stock worth $154,862,065 over the last three months. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays set a $610.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $546.25.

TransDigm Group stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $532.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.97. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $307.36 and a fifty-two week high of $555.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.77.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $30.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

