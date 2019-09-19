Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Sells 79 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 21,807.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 14,829 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 920.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTD stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $709.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,701. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $686.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $740.06. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $500.74 and a one year high of $873.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.23 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 98.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $811.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $688.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

