Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,211,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,293,075,000 after purchasing an additional 780,079 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,175,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,564,274,000 after buying an additional 598,976 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,039,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,115,646,000 after buying an additional 275,182 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,422,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,551,000 after purchasing an additional 48,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,881,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,935,000 after purchasing an additional 124,929 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.32.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.17, for a total transaction of $865,690.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,869,300.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $4,321,849.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,005,337.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,541 shares of company stock valued at $38,060,211. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EW traded down $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $216.27. 12,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,243. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.87 and a 200-day moving average of $192.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $228.19.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.