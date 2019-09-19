Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Has $594,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,738 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 64.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,018.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 779.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 633 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. 71.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

NYSE COP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.00. 3,032,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,266,267. The stock has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $80.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average of $60.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

