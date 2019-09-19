Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Has $567,000 Stock Position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

Shares of NYSE AIV traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.51. The company had a trading volume of 31,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,823. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $52.49.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.36 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 98.61% and a return on equity of 49.61%. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $120,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

