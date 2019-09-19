Raiden Network Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $414,785.00 (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $8.84 million and $414,785.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001698 BTC on exchanges including Binance, DDEX, Bilaxy and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007886 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011127 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000286 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000559 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

RDN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,593,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, Binance, Kyber Network, Kucoin, LATOKEN, OKEx, Bibox, Gate.io, DDEX, Bilaxy and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.