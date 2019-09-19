R.E.A. (LON:RE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $129.91

R.E.A. Holdings plc (LON:RE) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.91 and traded as low as $153.00. R.E.A. shares last traded at $157.00, with a volume of 32,226 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.65, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.80 million and a P/E ratio of -2.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 131.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 163.16.

R.E.A. Company Profile (LON:RE)

R.E.A. Holdings plc cultivates oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia. The company also produces and sells crude palm oil and crude palm kernel oil. As of December 31, 2017, its planted area comprised approximately 44,094 hectares. In addition, the company is involved in stone quarrying and coal mining activities.

