Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Trading Down 6.3%

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.82 and last traded at $11.13, approximately 2,100,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 3,615,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

QRTEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $16.00 target price on Qurate Retail Inc Series A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,302,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,938,000 after purchasing an additional 121,432 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 96,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 8.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the first quarter worth approximately $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

