QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QADA. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of QAD from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of QAD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QAD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

QADA stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.65. 232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,817. QAD has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.18. The stock has a market cap of $889.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.21. QAD had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $76.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. QAD’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that QAD will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QAD news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $87,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,440,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,875,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 5,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $222,922.41. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,472,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,126,076.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,895 shares of company stock worth $1,996,878 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of QAD by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 255,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 115,911 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QAD by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of QAD by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in QAD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,763,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QAD by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 52,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

