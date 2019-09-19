Putnam Investments LLC Sells 1,306 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.24% of Ameriprise Financial worth $45,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $148.01. 28,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,341. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $153.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.83.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Argus began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.88.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

