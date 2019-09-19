Putnam Investments LLC Has $33.89 Million Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,661 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $33,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Mirova acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3,589.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LNC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.76. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $71.27.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays set a $69.00 price objective on Lincoln National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.64.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

