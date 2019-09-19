Putnam Investments LLC Has $30.44 Million Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,078 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,919 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $30,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 67.8% in the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Nomura cut HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.63 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. HDFC Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.82.

NYSE:HDB traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.26. 29,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $85.43 and a fifty-two week high of $131.78.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 17.98%. On average, analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.