Putnam Investments LLC Has $23.78 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 672,418 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $23,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,632,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,921,000 after acquiring an additional 449,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,389,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,817,139,000 after acquiring an additional 492,162 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 338,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after acquiring an additional 98,632 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 610,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,572,000 after acquiring an additional 37,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $41.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Argus raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.42.

In other news, Director Charles John Koch acquired 15,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,943.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.12. 249,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $41.17. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.80.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

