Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,194 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $21,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth $75,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $986,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,228,932.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 2,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $461,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,840,585.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,827 shares of company stock valued at $10,083,888. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.57.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.46. The company had a trading volume of 171,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.29. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a one year low of $105.15 and a one year high of $168.28.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $528.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.13 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

