Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 15,893 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,893 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Waste Management worth $39,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,826,000 after purchasing an additional 976,898 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,028,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Waste Management by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,936,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,112,000 after purchasing an additional 547,291 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,864,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,904,000 after purchasing an additional 435,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 12,605.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 298,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,820,000 after purchasing an additional 295,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $9,823,424.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,963,125.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $34,278.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,361 shares of company stock valued at $11,374,563. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.96. The company had a trading volume of 68,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,509. The firm has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.22 and a 1 year high of $121.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.81%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

