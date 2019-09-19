PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 502.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,098,548 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750,338 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $66,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,726,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,689,000 after acquiring an additional 145,187 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 36,284 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 190,746 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 200,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 33,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.47. 285,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933,662. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average of $31.27. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $35.62.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

In other PulteGroup news, insider James L. Ossowski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $875,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 18,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $605,766.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,380,845.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,705 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PHM. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price objective on PulteGroup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.49.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.