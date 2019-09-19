Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes $1.57 Million Position in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,160,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,877,000 after acquiring an additional 750,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,698,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,453,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,057,000 after purchasing an additional 400,253 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,084,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,958,000 after purchasing an additional 413,072 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 817,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,667,000 after purchasing an additional 231,545 shares during the period. 33.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZS traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.80. 1,123,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,243,101. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.33 and a beta of 1.29. Zscaler Inc has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $89.54.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $86.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.15 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.78%. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $47,020.00. Also, EVP Amit Sinha sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,561 shares of company stock valued at $14,152,448 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

