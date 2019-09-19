Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 6,801 Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,801 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in News were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of News by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in News by 13.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in News in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in News in the second quarter valued at $11,815,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in News by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,372,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,499,000 after acquiring an additional 252,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.50. News Corp has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. News had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. News’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that News Corp will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. News’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NWSA shares. ValuEngine raised News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.70 to $15.30 in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut News from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.15.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.