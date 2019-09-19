Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,147 Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,266 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 31.5% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 25,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 865,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,827,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUAN stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.17. 16,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,744. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.93 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Weideman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $96,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stefan Ortmanns sold 4,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $76,866.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,350 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,143.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,152 shares of company stock worth $1,147,376. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NUAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

